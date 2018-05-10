VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Mosul’s musicians play at Flagey in Brussels
10/5/18 – Musicians gifted musical instruments from Flanders after IS was driven from their city performed at the Flagey concert hall in Brussels. It was thanks to the efforts of VRT war correspondent Rudi Vranckx that instruments destroyed by IS were replaced by donations from people across Flanders.
