Plunge in recorded crime in the city of Antwerp
9/5/18 - Recorded crime fell by over a quarter in Antwerp over the past five years. Antwerp has invested heavily in police officers and means.
This week's video news Wed 09/05/2018 - 15:03
- Warm welcome for Iraqi musicians who meet their Flemish donors 9/5/18 - After the Liberation of the Iraqi city of Mosul VRT's Rudi Vranckx made an appeal for people to donate musical instruments to replace those destroyed by IS (Daesh). There was a generous response from people across Flanders and Rudi undertook an arduous journey to deliver the instruments to the music school. This week Iraqi musicians from Mosul were in Belgium and eager to meet the people who had gifted their instruments.
- Plunge in recorded crime in the city of Antwerp 9/5/18 - Recorded crime fell by over a quarter in Antwerp over the past five years. Antwerp has invested heavily in police officers and means.
- 'Nul points' for Belgium 9/5/18 - Belgium's Sennek has failed to reach the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest. The Belgian singer and her song 'A Matter Of Time' stranded in the semi-final in Lisbon. It's the first time in four years that Belgium fails to be selected for the final. Sennek aka as Laura Groeseneken gave a star performance but did not impress the international jury sufficiently. She was fourth in the line-up and didn't miss a note. Alone on stage she dazzled in a Veronique Branquinho dress. She attempted to seduce the camera with style and a ton of mimicry but failed. Belgium didn't feature among the first ten countries to be named as finalists unlike in the three previous years in which the name of Belgium appeared out of the tenth envelope.
- Airbnb to be hauled before the courts The Flemish Tourism Minister Ben Weyts (Nationalist) is considering taking legal action against Airbnb. The Tourism Department would like to get hold of the addresses so that checks can be carried out on safety and hygiene.
- Consult your medical records online Mijngezondheid.be is the new portal site where from now on you will be able to consult your medical records. The idea of the new online platform is to better inform doctors and patients.