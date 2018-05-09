Plunge in recorded crime in the city of Antwerp

Warm welcome for Iraqi musicians who meet their Flemish donors

9/5/18 - After the Liberation of the Iraqi city of Mosul VRT’s Rudi Vranckx made an appeal for people to donate musical instruments to replace those destroyed by IS (Daesh). There was a generous response from people across Flanders and Rudi undertook an arduous journey to deliver the instruments to the music school. This week Iraqi musicians from Mosul were in Belgium and eager to meet the people who had gifted their instruments.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Warm welcome for Iraqi musicians who meet their Flemish donors

9/5/18 - After the Liberation of the Iraqi city of Mosul VRT’s Rudi Vranckx made an appeal for people to donate musical instruments to replace those destroyed by IS (Daesh). There was a generous response from people across Flanders and Rudi undertook an arduous journey to deliver the instruments to the music school. This week Iraqi musicians from Mosul were in Belgium and eager to meet the people who had gifted their instruments.