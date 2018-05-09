'Nul points' for Belgium
9/5/18 - Belgium's Sennek has failed to reach the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest. The Belgian singer and her song 'A Matter Of Time' stranded in the semi-final in Lisbon. It's the first time in four years that Belgium fails to be selected for the final. Sennek aka as Laura Groeseneken gave a star performance but did not impress the international jury sufficiently. She was fourth in the line-up and didn't miss a note. Alone on stage she dazzled in a Veronique Branquinho dress. She attempted to seduce the camera with style and a ton of mimicry but failed. Belgium didn't feature among the first ten countries to be named as finalists unlike in the three previous years in which the name of Belgium appeared out of the tenth envelope.
This week's video news
Airbnb to be hauled before the courts The Flemish Tourism Minister Ben Weyts (Nationalist) is considering taking legal action against Airbnb. The Tourism Department would like to get hold of the addresses so that checks can be carried out on safety and hygiene.
Consult your medical records online Mijngezondheid.be is the new portal site where from now on you will be able to consult your medical records. The idea of the new online platform is to better inform doctors and patients.
Car Park C open to commuters
Hand granade thrown in Limburg village A grenade exploded on a square in the Limburg municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren on Sunday night. No one was injured but around a dozen houses and several cars were damaged.