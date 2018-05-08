VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Consult your medical records online

Mijngezondheid.be is the new portal site where from now on you will be able to consult your medical records. The idea of the new online platform is to better inform doctors and patients.

This week's video news Tue 08/05/2018 - 17:07
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >