VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Car Park C open to commuters
Brussels’ Expo Car Park C will be open to commuters all summer. During the summer the Leopold II road tunnel will be closed for renovation work. It is hope that some commuters that normally use the tunnel with use Car Park C and public transport instead.
This week's video news Tue 08/05/2018 - 17:05
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Airbnb to be hauled before the courts The Flemish Tourism Minister Ben Weyts (Nationalist) is considering taking legal action against Airbnb. The Tourism Department would like to get hold of the addresses so that checks can be carried out on safety and hygiene. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Airbnb to be hauled before the courts The Flemish Tourism Minister Ben Weyts (Nationalist) is considering taking legal action against Airbnb. The Tourism Department would like to get hold of the addresses so that checks can be carried out on safety and hygiene.
- Consult your medical records online Mijngezondheid.be is the new portal site where from now on you will be able to consult your medical records. The idea of the new online platform is to better inform doctors and patients. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Consult your medical records online Mijngezondheid.be is the new portal site where from now on you will be able to consult your medical records. The idea of the new online platform is to better inform doctors and patients.
- Car Park C open to commuters VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Car Park C open to commuters
- Hand granade thrown in Limburg village A grenade exploded on a square in the Limburg municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren on Sunday night. No one was injured but around a dozen houses and several cars were damaged. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Hand granade thrown in Limburg village A grenade exploded on a square in the Limburg municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren on Sunday night. No one was injured but around a dozen houses and several cars were damaged.
- More fines issued for selling drink to minors Last year more than 400 pubs and bars were issued with fines for having sold alcohol to minors. This is twice the number fined in 2016. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? More fines issued for selling drink to minors Last year more than 400 pubs and bars were issued with fines for having sold alcohol to minors. This is twice the number fined in 2016.