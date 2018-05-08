VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Car Park C open to commuters

Brussels’ Expo Car Park C will be open to commuters all summer. During the summer the Leopold II road tunnel will be closed for renovation work. It is hope that some commuters that normally use the tunnel with use Car Park C and public transport instead.

This week's video news Tue 08/05/2018 - 17:05
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >