Car Park C open to commuters

Airbnb to be hauled before the courts

The Flemish Tourism Minister Ben Weyts (Nationalist) is considering taking legal action against Airbnb. The Tourism Department would like to get hold of the addresses so that checks can be carried out on safety and hygiene.

