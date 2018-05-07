VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Hand granade thrown in Limburg village

A grenade exploded on a square in the Limburg municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren on Sunday night. No one was injured but around a dozen houses and several cars were damaged.

This week's video news Mon 07/05/2018 - 15:56
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >