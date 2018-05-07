VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More fines issued for selling drink to minors
Last year more than 400 pubs and bars were issued with fines for having sold alcohol to minors. This is twice the number fined in 2016.
This week's video news Mon 07/05/2018 - 15:52
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
