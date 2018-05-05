Blankenberge is place to be for a dip in the sea

The warm weekend has sent people flocking to the coast in their droves. However, those hoping to take a dip in the North Sea will have been disappointed as swimming is not yet allowed in most of the resorts along the West Flemish coast. The one exception is Blankenberge where life guards are in place this weekend to ensure that those wanting to swim can make the most of their day at the seaside.

