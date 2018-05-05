VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Blankenberge is place to be for a dip in the sea
The warm weekend has sent people flocking to the coast in their droves. However, those hoping to take a dip in the North Sea will have been disappointed as swimming is not yet allowed in most of the resorts along the West Flemish coast. The one exception is Blankenberge where life guards are in place this weekend to ensure that those wanting to swim can make the most of their day at the seaside.
This week's video news Sat 05/05/2018 - 17:31
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Smart appliances are so easy to hack 3/5/18 – Consumer organisation Test Aankoop installed 19 smart appliances in this flat: a TV, a security camera and a remotely controlled loudspeaker. Two hackers then got two weeks to hack the equipment.

- Pride zebra crossings for Brussels 3/5/18 – The city of Brussels boasts six new Pride zebra crossings painted in the rainbow colours of the LGBTIQ flag.

- "Nobody ever dares tell the truth about Belgium" 3/5/18 - After Belgian PM Michel called for a strengthening of EU power British Euro MP Nigel Farage gave his analysis: "Belgium is not a nation. It's an artificial creation!"

- "Air pollution kills 7 million a year" 2/5/18 - The World Health Organisation is sounding the alarm. Seven million people a year die as a result of air pollution. VRT's Koen Wauters spoke with Prof Tim Nawrot of Hasselt University.
- Smart appliances are so easy to hack 3/5/18 – Consumer organisation Test Aankoop installed 19 smart appliances in this flat: a TV, a security camera and a remotely controlled loudspeaker. Two hackers then got two weeks to hack the equipment.
- Pride zebra crossings for Brussels 3/5/18 – The city of Brussels boasts six new Pride zebra crossings painted in the rainbow colours of the LGBTIQ flag.
- "Nobody ever dares tell the truth about Belgium" 3/5/18 - After Belgian PM Michel called for a strengthening of EU power British Euro MP Nigel Farage gave his analysis: "Belgium is not a nation. It's an artificial creation!"
- "Air pollution kills 7 million a year" 2/5/18 - The World Health Organisation is sounding the alarm. Seven million people a year die as a result of air pollution. VRT's Koen Wauters spoke with Prof Tim Nawrot of Hasselt University.