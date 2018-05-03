VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Smart appliances are so easy to hack

3/5/18 – Consumer organisation Test Aankoop installed 19 smart appliances in this flat: a TV, a security camera and a remotely controlled loudspeaker. Two hackers then got two weeks to hack the equipment.

This week's video news Thu 03/05/2018 - 15:25
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >