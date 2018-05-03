VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

“Nobody ever dares tell the truth about Belgium”

3/5/18 - After Belgian PM Michel called for a strengthening of EU power British Euro MP Nigel Farage gave his analysis: “Belgium is not a nation. It’s an artificial creation!”

Read more: "Why is a grocer paying more tax than a multinational?"
This week's video news Thu 03/05/2018 - 14:23
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >