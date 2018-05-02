VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Is Old Greek still a good subject?
2/5/18 - In Ghent a thousand schoolchildren are marking the Day of Greek. The youngsters from across Flanders are here to play games putting Greek mythology in the spotlight.
"Air pollution kills 7 million a year" 2/5/18 - The World Health Organisation is sounding the alarm. Seven million people a year die as a result of air pollution. VRT's Koen Wauters spoke with Prof Tim Nawrot of Hasselt University.
Grimbergen Observatory to welcome twice as many visitors 2/5/18 - The Mira observatory in Grimbergen is getting a new cupola on its roof. The new cupola is larger than the old one and will allow the observatory to admit twice as many eager stargazers as before.
Is Old Greek still a good subject? 2/5/18 - In Ghent a thousand schoolchildren are marking the Day of Greek. The youngsters from across Flanders are here to play games putting Greek mythology in the spotlight.
Lorry crashes through central reservation There were big delays on the E40 motorway near Erpe-Mere (East Flanders) on Wednesday morning after a lorry crashed through the central reservation. The accident has resulted in lanes being closed on both carriageways leading to delays for motorists. 50 crime reports have been drafted against motorists that filmed or photographed the accident while driving.
Carpentry firm destroyed by fire Fire has destroyed a carpentry workshop in Lier (Antwerp province). The fire broke out at around midnight on Monday. Fire fighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured. It is not yet clear how the fire started.