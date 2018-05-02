VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Is Old Greek still a good subject?

2/5/18 - In Ghent a thousand schoolchildren are marking the Day of Greek. The youngsters from across Flanders are here to play games putting Greek mythology in the spotlight.

This week's video news Wed 02/05/2018 - 15:28
