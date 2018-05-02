VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Grimbergen Observatory to welcome twice as many visitors

2/5/18 - The Mira observatory in Grimbergen is getting a new cupola on its roof. The new cupola is larger than the old one and will allow the observatory to admit twice as many eager stargazers as before.

Wed 02/05/2018
