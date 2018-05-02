Lorry crashes through central reservation

Grimbergen Observatory to welcome twice as many visitors

2/5/18 - The Mira observatory in Grimbergen is getting a new cupola on its roof. The new cupola is larger than the old one and will allow the observatory to admit twice as many eager stargazers as before.

