Lorry crashes through central reservation

There were big delays on the E40 motorway near Erpe-Mere (East Flanders) on Wednesday morning after a lorry crashed through the central reservation. The accident has resulted in lanes being closed on both carriageways leading to delays for motorists. 50 crime reports have been drafted against motorists that filmed or photographed the accident while driving.

