Carpentry firm destroyed by fire
Fire has destroyed a carpentry workshop in Lier (Antwerp province). The fire broke out at around midnight on Monday. Fire fighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured. It is not yet clear how the fire started.
This week's video news Tue 01/05/2018 - 17:10
Carpentry firm destroyed by fire Fire has destroyed a carpentry workshop in Lier (Antwerp province). The fire broke out at around midnight on Monday. Fire fighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured. It is not yet clear how the fire started.
Picket line violence at Lidl distribution centre There was trouble on the picket line at the supermarket chain Lidl's distribution centre in Genk in Limburg province on Monday. A Dutch lorry driver got out of his cab and struck one of the pickets. He was then set up on by a number of her colleagues.
DIVA is Antwerp's new Diamond Museum 30/4/18 - Antwerp is gearing up for the opening of the new Diamond Museum. Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever: "We are the world capital of diamonds: we possess a glorious history in goldsmithing; in the 16th century we were the world capital of luxury. It's a museum we lacked."
Vegan Strike Group strikes at Antwerp Zoo 30/4/18 - The sea lions at Antwerp zoo won't be doing their show for a couple of days. The zoo says the animals and their carers are devastated after Sunday's protest by the Vegan Strike Group: 3 animal rights activists brandished placards during the show demanding an end to this practice.
Football hooligans riot in Antwerp 30/4/18 - Beerschot-Wilrijk and Antwerp supporters clashed with law enforcers after Sunday's fixture despite a massive police presence. Countless projectiles were hurled at the police that responded with water cannon. 20 people were detained. Several people including police officer sustained light injuries.