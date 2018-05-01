Carpentry firm destroyed by fire

Fire has destroyed a carpentry workshop in Lier (Antwerp province). The fire broke out at around midnight on Monday. Fire fighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured. It is not yet clear how the fire started.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

Carpentry firm destroyed by fire

Fire has destroyed a carpentry workshop in Lier (Antwerp province). The fire broke out at around midnight on Monday. Fire fighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze. No one was injured. It is not yet clear how the fire started.