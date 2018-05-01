Picket line violence at Lidl distribution centre

There was trouble on the picket line at the supermarket chain Lidl’s distribution centre in Genk in Limburg province on Monday. A Dutch lorry driver got out of his cab and struck one of the pickets. He was then set up on by a number of her colleagues.

