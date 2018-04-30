DIVA is Antwerp’s new Diamond Museum

DIVA is Antwerp’s new Diamond Museum

30/4/18 - Antwerp is gearing up for the opening of the new Diamond Museum. Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever: “We are the world capital of diamonds: we possess a glorious history in goldsmithing; in the 16th century we were the world capital of luxury. It’s a museum we lacked.”