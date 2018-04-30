VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Vegan Strike Group strikes at Antwerp Zoo

30/4/18 - The sea lions at Antwerp zoo won’t be doing their show for a couple of days. The zoo says the animals and their carers are devastated after Sunday’s protest by the Vegan Strike Group: 3 animal rights activists brandished placards during the show demanding an end to this practice.

