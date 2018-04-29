VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Police arrest Anderlecht stone thrower suspect

29/4/18 - Police have identified a youngster suspected of hurling stones at a VRT News crew in the Peterbos district of the Brussels borough of Anderlecht last week. Anderlecht Mayor Tomas confirms that ten instances of stone throwing leading to attempted murder are being investigated. The youngster is a minor who has meanwhile appeared before a youth magistrate. Earlier bus inspectors too were attacked in this area favoured by drug dealers.

