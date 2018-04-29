VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Police arrest Anderlecht stone thrower suspect
29/4/18 - Police have identified a youngster suspected of hurling stones at a VRT News crew in the Peterbos district of the Brussels borough of Anderlecht last week. Anderlecht Mayor Tomas confirms that ten instances of stone throwing leading to attempted murder are being investigated. The youngster is a minor who has meanwhile appeared before a youth magistrate. Earlier bus inspectors too were attacked in this area favoured by drug dealers.
This week's video news Sun 29/04/2018 - 14:09
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Thousands dance in the street across Flanders 29/4/18 - Flanders and its capital Brussels marked the Day of the Dance. Dance was centre stage in theatres and art centres across northern Belgium, but also in the street people danced. In Ghent members of the public joined 300 members of dance groups to dance Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring".
- Police arrest Anderlecht stone thrower suspect 29/4/18 - Police have identified a youngster suspected of hurling stones at a VRT News crew in the Peterbos district of the Brussels borough of Anderlecht last week. Anderlecht Mayor Tomas confirms that ten instances of stone throwing leading to attempted murder are being investigated. The youngster is a minor who has meanwhile appeared before a youth magistrate. Earlier bus inspectors too were attacked in this area favoured by drug dealers.
- Europe's biggest city farm is in Anderlecht 28/4/18 – The largest city farm in the continent of Europe opened in the Brussels borough of Anderlecht this week. Fish and vegetables are produced naturally, using the aquaponics model.
- Flemings measure the air quality 28/4/18 – 'Curieuzeneuzen' or 'Nosy Parkers' have come to Flanders. 20,000 people have agreed to measure the nitrogen dioxide in their local area in a project co-ordinated by Prof Filip Meysman. Nitrogen dioxide in the air is a good pointer to air quality
- Taoiseach: "No withdrawal agreement without Irish border solution" 28/4/18 - Speaking at Leuven University the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that the EU and the UK will fail to reach a Brexit deal if there is no progress on a settlement for the Irish border by June.