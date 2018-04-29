Police arrest Anderlecht stone thrower suspect

Thousands dance in the street across Flanders

29/4/18 - Flanders and its capital Brussels marked the Day of the Dance. Dance was centre stage in theatres and art centres across northern Belgium, but also in the street people danced. In Ghent members of the public joined 300 members of dance groups to dance Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring".

