Belgians prepare to roll out city farms across Europe
28/4/18 – The largest city farm in the continent of Europe opened in the Brussels borough of Anderlecht this week. Fish and vegetables are produced naturally, using the aquaponics model.
This week's video news Sat 28/04/2018 - 15:11
Belgians prepare to roll out city farms across Europe 28/4/18 – The largest city farm in the continent of Europe opened in the Brussels borough of Anderlecht this week. Fish and vegetables are produced naturally, using the aquaponics model.
Flemings measure the air quality 28/4/18 – 'Curieuzeneuzen' or 'Nosy Parkers' have come to Flanders. 20,000 people have agreed to measure the nitrogen dioxide in their local area in a project co-ordinated by Prof Filip Meysman. Nitrogen dioxide in the air is a good pointer to air quality
Taoiseach: "No withdrawal agreement without Irish border solution" 28/4/18 - Speaking at Leuven University the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that the EU and the UK will fail to reach a Brexit deal if there is no progress on a settlement for the Irish border by June.
"It's as if you are looking up straight into the heavens" 27/04/18 - The Flemish Tourism Minister Ben Weyts presented the Flemish Masters campaign to his audience in London's Banqueting Hall, but what do the British think? VRT spoke with a fan: "I am a great fan of Belgian art right across history. It has a fascinating story which will appeal to a lot of British people."
Ken Loach says Michel would not be a good lawyer 27/4/18 - Speaking at a press conference before he received an honorary doctorate from the Francophone Free Brussels University (ULB), the British film director Ken Loach strongly denied any anti-semitic feelings. "Mr Michel graduated here? Was the teaching bad, or did he not pass his exam? Because a good lawyer examines the evidence first, before reaching a conclusion." The Belgian PM had suggested that the ULB should think twice about awarding the doctorate, sharing concerns uttered by Jewish organisations which accused Loach of anti-semitic statements.