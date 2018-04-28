VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Taoiseach: “No withdrawal agreement without Irish border solution”
28/4/18 - Speaking at Leuven University the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that the EU and the UK will fail to reach a Brexit deal if there is no progress on a settlement for the Irish border by June.
- Belgians prepare to roll out city farms across Europe 28/4/18 – The largest city farm in the continent of Europe opened in the Brussels borough of Anderlecht this week. Fish and vegetables are produced naturally, using the aquaponics model.
- Flemings measure the air quality 28/4/18 – 'Curieuzeneuzen' or 'Nosy Parkers' have come to Flanders. 20,000 people have agreed to measure the nitrogen dioxide in their local area in a project co-ordinated by Prof Filip Meysman. Nitrogen dioxide in the air is a good pointer to air quality
- Taoiseach: "No withdrawal agreement without Irish border solution" 28/4/18 - Speaking at Leuven University the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that the EU and the UK will fail to reach a Brexit deal if there is no progress on a settlement for the Irish border by June.
- "It's as if you are looking up straight into the heavens" 27/04/18 - The Flemish Tourism Minister Ben Weyts presented the Flemish Masters campaign to his audience in London's Banqueting Hall, but what do the British think? VRT spoke with a fan: "I am a great fan of Belgian art right across history. It has a fascinating story which will appeal to a lot of British people."
- Ken Loach says Michel would not be a good lawyer 27/4/18 - Speaking at a press conference before he received an honorary doctorate from the Francophone Free Brussels University (ULB), the British film director Ken Loach strongly denied any anti-semitic feelings. "Mr Michel graduated here? Was the teaching bad, or did he not pass his exam? Because a good lawyer examines the evidence first, before reaching a conclusion." The Belgian PM had suggested that the ULB should think twice about awarding the doctorate, sharing concerns uttered by Jewish organisations which accused Loach of anti-semitic statements.