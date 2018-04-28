VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Taoiseach: “No withdrawal agreement without Irish border solution”

28/4/18 - Speaking at Leuven University the Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned that the EU and the UK will fail to reach a Brexit deal if there is no progress on a settlement for the Irish border by June.

