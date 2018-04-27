Ken Loach says Michel would not be a good lawyer

Ken Loach says Michel would not be a good lawyer

27/4/18 - Speaking at a press conference before he received an honorary doctorate from the Francophone Free Brussels University (ULB), the British film director Ken Loach strongly denied any anti-semitic feelings. "Mr Michel graduated here? Was the teaching bad, or did he not pass his exam? Because a good lawyer examines the evidence first, before reaching a conclusion." The Belgian PM had suggested that the ULB should think twice about awarding the doctorate, sharing concerns uttered by Jewish organisations which accused Loach of anti-semitic statements.