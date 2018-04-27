VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Ken Loach says Michel would not be a good lawyer
27/4/18 - Speaking at a press conference before he received an honorary doctorate from the Francophone Free Brussels University (ULB), the British film director Ken Loach strongly denied any anti-semitic feelings. "Mr Michel graduated here? Was the teaching bad, or did he not pass his exam? Because a good lawyer examines the evidence first, before reaching a conclusion." The Belgian PM had suggested that the ULB should think twice about awarding the doctorate, sharing concerns uttered by Jewish organisations which accused Loach of anti-semitic statements.
King Filip thanks the U.S. army; grants young cadets amnesty 26/4/18 - Speaking at the West Point military academy in the United States, Belgium's King Filip thanked the U.S. for their assistance in the First World War. Addressing a large group of young army recruits, Filip hailed them for their vocation "and for defending the values in which we believe." Filip also granted amnesty to a group of 4,500 young cadets - as a visiting head of state from abroad he has the authority to do that - which means they won't have to go through any punishment they recently would have got.
How the "Natural Golden Chaos" art work was stolen in Knokke - VIDEO 26/4/18 - Footage has emerged of a robbery in the posh seaside resort of Knokke last night. "Natural Golden Chaos" is an art work of the renowned artist Arne Quinze - in 18 carat gold - worth 2.2 million euros. Local residents managed to make a video of how the robbery was completed. You can see how the thieves put it in the trunk and drive off. Police set up a pursuit, but this was of no avail.
Police clamp down in Anderlecht district 25/4/18 - Police held ID checks in the troubled Peterbos district of Anderlecht in Brussels today. Earlier in the week bus inspectors and a VRT news crew were attacked here.
King Filip opens Great War exhibition at UN in New York 25/4/18 - King Filip of the Belgians has opened an exhibition on the Great War at the UN HQ in New York. The exhibition shows how many nationalities fought in Flanders Fields.