How the "Natural Golden Chaos" art work was stolen in Knokke - VIDEO
26/4/18 - Footage has emerged of a robbery in the posh seaside resort of Knokke last night. "Natural Golden Chaos" is an art work of the renowned artist Arne Quinze - in 18 carat gold - worth 2.2 million euros. Local residents managed to make a video of how the robbery was completed. You can see how the thieves put it in the trunk and drive off. Police set up a pursuit, but this was of no avail.
This week's video news Thu 26/04/2018 - 17:12
- King Filip thanks the U.S. army; grants young cadets amnesty 26/4/18 - Speaking at the West Point military academy in the United States, Belgium's King Filip thanked the U.S. for their assistance in the First World War. Addressing a large group of young army recruits, Filip hailed them for their vocation "and for defending the values in which we believe." Filip also granted amnesty to a group of 4,500 young cadets - as a visiting head of state from abroad he has the authority to do that - which means they won't have to go through any punishment they recently would have got.
- How the "Natural Golden Chaos" art work was stolen in Knokke - VIDEO 26/4/18 - Footage has emerged of a robbery in the posh seaside resort of Knokke last night. "Natural Golden Chaos" is an art work of the renowned artist Arne Quinze - in 18 carat gold - worth 2.2 million euros. Local residents managed to make a video of how the robbery was completed. You can see how the thieves put it in the trunk and drive off. Police set up a pursuit, but this was of no avail.
- Police clamp down in Anderlecht district 25/4/18 - Police held ID checks in the troubled Peterbos district of Anderlecht in Brussels today. Earlier in the week bus inspectors and a VRT news crew were attacked here.
- King Filip opens Great War exhibition at UN in New York 25/4/18 - King Filip of the Belgians has opened an exhibition on the Great War at the UN HQ in New York. The exhibition shows how many nationalities fought in Flanders Fields.
- Surge in support for road charging 25/4/18 - More and more people are throwing their weight behind smart road charging for motor cars. Employers' organisations are backing the idea as is the automobile federation Febiac.