How the "Natural Golden Chaos" art work was stolen in Knokke - VIDEO

26/4/18 - Footage has emerged of a robbery in the posh seaside resort of Knokke last night. "Natural Golden Chaos" is an art work of the renowned artist Arne Quinze - in 18 carat gold - worth 2.2 million euros. Local residents managed to make a video of how the robbery was completed. You can see how the thieves put it in the trunk and drive off. Police set up a pursuit, but this was of no avail. 

This week's video news Thu 26/04/2018 - 17:12
