King Filip thanks the U.S. army; grants young cadets amnesty

26/4/18 - Speaking at the West Point military academy in the United States, Belgium's King Filip thanked the U.S. for their assistance in the First World War. Addressing a large group of young army recruits, Filip hailed them for their vocation "and for defending the values in which we believe." Filip also granted amnesty to a group of 4,500 young cadets - as a visiting head of state from abroad he has the authority to do that - which means they won't have to go through any punishment they recently would have got.

