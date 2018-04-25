VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Police clamp down in Anderlecht district

25/4/18 - Police held ID checks in the troubled Peterbos district of Anderlecht in Brussels today. Earlier in the week bus inspectors and a VRT news crew were attacked here.

This week's video news Wed 25/04/2018 - 15:06
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >