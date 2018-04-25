VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Surge in support for road charging
25/4/18 - More and more people are throwing their weight behind smart road charging for motor cars. Employers’ organisations are backing the idea as is the automobile federation Febiac.
This week's video news Wed 25/04/2018 - 14:55
Police clamp down in Anderlecht district 25/4/18 - Police held ID checks in the troubled Peterbos district of Anderlecht in Brussels today. Earlier in the week bus inspectors and a VRT news crew were attacked here.
King Filip opens Great War exhibition at UN in New York 25/4/18 - King Filip of the Belgians has opened an exhibition on the Great War at the UN HQ in New York. The exhibition shows how many nationalities fought in Flanders Fields.
Surge in support for road charging 25/4/18 - More and more people are throwing their weight behind smart road charging for motor cars. Employers' organisations are backing the idea as is the automobile federation Febiac.
Doctors struggle to find out what drugs people have taken 24/4/18 - A&E at Middelheim Hospital in Antwerp is regularly confronted with youngsters on drugs. Some youngsters are addicts; most are teenagers experimenting with drugs, and often alcohol, including some 10 year olds. The challenge is to identify the drugs
King in New York: Belgium holds trump cards! 24/4/18 - King Filip and Queen Mathilde are in New York to press for Belgium to be given a seat on the UN Security Council. Foreign minister Reynders is convinced Belgium holds many trump cards: "There are many other partners who want to get onto the Security Council with a national agenda. This isn't the case with Belgium."