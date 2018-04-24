VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Flanders commemorates Rana Plaza victims

24/4/18 - The anniversary of the disaster at the Rana Plaza textile factory in Bangladesh was marked in Antwerp and Ghent. In Ghent a shoe for every one of the 1,138 textile workers who died was laid out at city hall.

