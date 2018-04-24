King in New York: Belgium holds trump cards!

Doctors struggle to find out what drugs people have taken

24/4/18 - A&E at Middelheim Hospital in Antwerp is regularly confronted with youngsters on drugs. Some youngsters are addicts; most are teenagers experimenting with drugs, and often alcohol, including some 10 year olds. The challenge is to identify the drugs

