King in New York: Belgium holds trump cards!

24/4/18 - King Filip and Queen Mathilde are in New York to press for Belgium to be given a seat on the UN Security Council. Foreign minister Reynders is convinced Belgium holds many trump cards: “There are many other partners who want to get onto the Security Council with a national agenda. This isn’t the case with Belgium.”

24/4/18
