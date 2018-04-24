VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
King Filip visits the United Nations
24/4/18 - Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde have arrived in New York for a three-day visit to the United Nations. The visit forms part of a foreign office drive to land one of two temporary UN Security Council seats up for grabs for the period 2019 - 2020. Belgium is keen to see of competition from Germany and Israel.
This week's video news Tue 24/04/2018 - 09:56
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Doctors struggle to find out what drugs people have taken 24/4/18 - A&E at Middelheim Hospital in Antwerp is regularly confronted with youngsters on drugs. Some youngsters are addicts; most are teenagers experimenting with drugs, and often alcohol, including some 10 year olds. The challenge is to identify the drugs VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Doctors struggle to find out what drugs people have taken 24/4/18 - A&E at Middelheim Hospital in Antwerp is regularly confronted with youngsters on drugs. Some youngsters are addicts; most are teenagers experimenting with drugs, and often alcohol, including some 10 year olds. The challenge is to identify the drugs
- King in New York: Belgium holds trump cards! 24/4/18 - King Filip and Queen Mathilde are in New York to press for Belgium to be given a seat on the UN Security Council. Foreign minister Reynders is convinced Belgium holds many trump cards: “There are many other partners who want to get onto the Security Council with a national agenda. This isn’t the case with Belgium.” VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? King in New York: Belgium holds trump cards! 24/4/18 - King Filip and Queen Mathilde are in New York to press for Belgium to be given a seat on the UN Security Council. Foreign minister Reynders is convinced Belgium holds many trump cards: “There are many other partners who want to get onto the Security Council with a national agenda. This isn’t the case with Belgium.”
- Flanders commemorates Rana Plaza victims 24/4/18 - The anniversary of the disaster at the Rana Plaza textile factory in Bangladesh was marked in Antwerp and Ghent. In Ghent a shoe for every one of the 1,138 textile workers who died was laid out at city hall. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Flanders commemorates Rana Plaza victims 24/4/18 - The anniversary of the disaster at the Rana Plaza textile factory in Bangladesh was marked in Antwerp and Ghent. In Ghent a shoe for every one of the 1,138 textile workers who died was laid out at city hall.
- King Filip visits the United Nations 24/4/18 - Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde have arrived in New York for a three-day visit to the United Nations. The visit forms part of a foreign office drive to land one of two temporary UN Security Council seats up for grabs for the period 2019 - 2020. Belgium is keen to see of competition from Germany and Israel. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? King Filip visits the United Nations 24/4/18 - Belgium's King Filip and Queen Mathilde have arrived in New York for a three-day visit to the United Nations. The visit forms part of a foreign office drive to land one of two temporary UN Security Council seats up for grabs for the period 2019 - 2020. Belgium is keen to see of competition from Germany and Israel.
- ‘Battle For the North Sea’ in Bruges 23/4/18 - In Bruges the exhibition ‘Battle For The North Sea’ has just opened. It focuses on the German U Boats based in Flemish ports that targeted Allied warships and merchantmen alike and Allied efforts to thwart their operations. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? ‘Battle For the North Sea’ in Bruges 23/4/18 - In Bruges the exhibition ‘Battle For The North Sea’ has just opened. It focuses on the German U Boats based in Flemish ports that targeted Allied warships and merchantmen alike and Allied efforts to thwart their operations.