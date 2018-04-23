VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
‘Battle For the North Sea’ in Bruges
23/4/18 - In Bruges the exhibition ‘Battle For The North Sea’ has just opened. It focuses on the German U Boats based in Flemish ports that targeted Allied warships and merchantmen alike and Allied efforts to thwart their operations.
Bellin: "I coached myself back into life" 22/4/18 - Sebastien Bellin tells the story of his comeback after suffering a very bad leg injury in the Brussels attacks: "Doctors told me that maybe I would never walk again, or lose my leg." He also talks about his challenges in the 10 Miles, and, in the last part, about his work in Charleroi prison, where he coaches inmates.
Manneken Pis and his 960 outfits 22/4/18 - For the occasion of Heritage Day, everyone could suggest a new outfit for Manneken Pis, the little man which is often dressed in a special costume for any occasion. Inside the Manneken Pis Museum, people could even make a drawing to make their suggestion concrete. Marie-Claude Grunderbeek of the museum explains that anything is possible, as long as it's not commercial. At the moment, the little peeing man has some 960 outfits already.
Cycling star Gilbert makes deep impression on Japanese fan 22/4/18 - A TV crew from the VRT's sports desk Sporza witnessed how a Japanese cycling fan, who travelled all the way to Belgium to meet her hero Philippe Gilbert, was greatly impressed by the encounter. The lady had two shirts signed by Philippe Gilbert - a former World Champion and winner of various classic races - and was handed the shirts by Gilbert himself, which deeply impressed her. She couldn't talk immediately, but granted a short interview to Sporza a few minutes later. Gilbert (Quick-Step) is one of the favourites in today's classic Ardennes race Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest of all classics.
Billie impressed by Royal Greenhouses and Queen Mathilde 21/4/18 - The Royal Greenhouses in Laken open their doors to the public today. Billie, a young reporter for the VRT's children's TV news programme 'Karrewiet' was allowed a preview by nobody less than the Queen herself. Billie learned about all kinds of new plants, and also discovered a flower with the colours of the Belgian flag.
VIDEO: Kiss-in at Brussels Beurs building 21/4/18 - The organisation Rainbow House staged a kiss-in at the stairs of the Brussels Beurs building on Friday evening. The event was meant to send a clear signal against homophobic violence. Last month, a gay couple was physically harrassed and attacked by a gang of youths in the capital, not the first incident of its kind.