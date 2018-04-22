Bellin: "I coached myself back into life"

22/4/18 - Sebastien Bellin tells the story of his comeback after suffering a very bad leg injury in the Brussels attacks: "Doctors told me that maybe I would never walk again, or lose my leg." He also talks about his challenges in the 10 Miles, and, in the last part, about his work in Charleroi prison, where he coaches inmates.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

