Manneken Pis and his 960 outfits

22/4/18 - For the occasion of Heritage Day, everyone could suggest a new outfit for Manneken Pis, the little man which is often dressed in a special costume for any occasion. Inside the Manneken Pis Museum, people could even make a drawing to make their suggestion concrete. Marie-Claude Grunderbeek of the museum explains that anything is possible, as long as it's not commercial. At the moment, the little peeing man has some 960 outfits already. 

