Cycling star Gilbert makes deep impression on Japanese fan

22/4/18 - A TV crew from the VRT's sports desk Sporza witnessed how a Japanese cycling fan, who travelled all the way to Belgium to meet her hero Philippe Gilbert, was greatly impressed by the encounter. The lady had two shirts signed by Philippe Gilbert - a former World Champion and winner of various classic races - and was handed the shirts by Gilbert himself, which deeply impressed her. She couldn't talk immediately, but granted a short interview to Sporza a few minutes later. Gilbert (Quick-Step) is one of the favourites in today's classic Ardennes race Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the oldest of all classics. 

