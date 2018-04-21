VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Kiss-in at Brussels Beurs building

21/4/18 - The organisation Rainbow House staged a kiss-in at the stairs of the Brussels Beurs building on Friday evening. The event was meant to send a clear signal against homophobic violence. Last month, a gay couple was physically harrassed and attacked by a gang of youths in the capital, not the first incident of its kind. 

Read more: Kiss-in in central Brussels against homophobic violence
This week's video news Sat 21/04/2018 - 13:18
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >