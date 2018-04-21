VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Queen Mathilde receives Billie at Royal Greenhouses
21/4/18 - The Royal Greenhouses in Laken open their doors to the public today. Billie, a young reporter for the VRT's children's TV news programme 'Karrewiet' was allowed a preview by nobody less than the Queen herself. Billie learned about all kinds of new plants, and also discovered a flower with the colours of the Belgian flag.
This week's video news Sat 21/04/2018 - 13:03
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- Queen Mathilde receives Billie at Royal Greenhouses 21/4/18 - The Royal Greenhouses in Laken open their doors to the public today. Billie, a young reporter for the VRT's children's TV news programme 'Karrewiet' was allowed a preview by nobody less than the Queen herself. Billie learned about all kinds of new plants, and also discovered a flower with the colours of the Belgian flag. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Queen Mathilde receives Billie at Royal Greenhouses 21/4/18 - The Royal Greenhouses in Laken open their doors to the public today. Billie, a young reporter for the VRT's children's TV news programme 'Karrewiet' was allowed a preview by nobody less than the Queen herself. Billie learned about all kinds of new plants, and also discovered a flower with the colours of the Belgian flag.
- Kiss-in at Brussels Beurs building 21/4/18 - The organisation Rainbow House staged a kiss-in at the stairs of the Brussels Beurs building on Friday evening. The event was meant to send a clear signal against homophobic violence. Last month, a gay couple was physically harrassed and attacked by a gang of youths in the capital, not the first incident of its kind. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Kiss-in at Brussels Beurs building 21/4/18 - The organisation Rainbow House staged a kiss-in at the stairs of the Brussels Beurs building on Friday evening. The event was meant to send a clear signal against homophobic violence. Last month, a gay couple was physically harrassed and attacked by a gang of youths in the capital, not the first incident of its kind.
- Americans pooh-pooh longer life for F-16s 19/4/18 - Evidence provided by air force whistle-blower lieutenant colonel Decrop yesterday seemed to convince some government parties that the lifespan of our F16 fighter jets could be extended. A billion euros could buy 20 years, but US air force and Lockheed Martin experts strongly rejected this scenario in evidence to lawmakers. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Americans pooh-pooh longer life for F-16s 19/4/18 - Evidence provided by air force whistle-blower lieutenant colonel Decrop yesterday seemed to convince some government parties that the lifespan of our F16 fighter jets could be extended. A billion euros could buy 20 years, but US air force and Lockheed Martin experts strongly rejected this scenario in evidence to lawmakers.
- Sun brings out the sunbathers! 19/4/18 - Inland temperatures are edging towards the high twenties. On the coast the low twenties are pretty early this year. At Ostend on our North Sea coast sun bathers have found their way to the beach. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Sun brings out the sunbathers! 19/4/18 - Inland temperatures are edging towards the high twenties. On the coast the low twenties are pretty early this year. At Ostend on our North Sea coast sun bathers have found their way to the beach.
- Stiffer sentences for cocaine traffickers 19/4/18 - Eighteen members of a drug trafficking gang standing trial in Antwerp face sentences of up to 15 years and fines of 60,000 euros. The gang stands accused of importing 3.5 tons of Colombian cocaine through the port of Antwerp. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Stiffer sentences for cocaine traffickers 19/4/18 - Eighteen members of a drug trafficking gang standing trial in Antwerp face sentences of up to 15 years and fines of 60,000 euros. The gang stands accused of importing 3.5 tons of Colombian cocaine through the port of Antwerp.