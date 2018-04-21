Queen Mathilde receives Billie at Royal Greenhouses

21/4/18 - The Royal Greenhouses in Laken open their doors to the public today. Billie, a young reporter for the VRT's children's TV news programme 'Karrewiet' was allowed a preview by nobody less than the Queen herself. Billie learned about all kinds of new plants, and also discovered a flower with the colours of the Belgian flag.

