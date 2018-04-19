VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Sun brings out the sunbathers!

19/4/18 - Inland temperatures are edging towards the high twenties. On the coast the low twenties are pretty early this year. At Ostend on our North Sea coast sun bathers have found their way to the beach.

Only in Belgium

