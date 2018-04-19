Stiffer sentences for cocaine traffickers

Americans pooh-pooh longer life for F-16s

19/4/18 - Evidence provided by air force whistle-blower lieutenant colonel Decrop yesterday seemed to convince some government parties that the lifespan of our F16 fighter jets could be extended. A billion euros could buy 20 years, but US air force and Lockheed Martin experts strongly rejected this scenario in evidence to lawmakers.

