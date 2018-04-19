VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Stiffer sentences for cocaine traffickers

19/4/18 - Eighteen members of a drug trafficking gang standing trial in Antwerp face sentences of up to 15 years and fines of 60,000 euros. The gang stands accused of importing 3.5 tons of Colombian cocaine through the port of Antwerp.

This week's video news Thu 19/04/2018 - 15:09
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >