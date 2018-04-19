VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Stiffer sentences for cocaine traffickers
19/4/18 - Eighteen members of a drug trafficking gang standing trial in Antwerp face sentences of up to 15 years and fines of 60,000 euros. The gang stands accused of importing 3.5 tons of Colombian cocaine through the port of Antwerp.
This week's video news Thu 19/04/2018 - 15:09
- Americans pooh-pooh longer life for F-16s 19/4/18 - Evidence provided by air force whistle-blower lieutenant colonel Decrop yesterday seemed to convince some government parties that the lifespan of our F16 fighter jets could be extended. A billion euros could buy 20 years, but US air force and Lockheed Martin experts strongly rejected this scenario in evidence to lawmakers.
- Sun brings out the sunbathers! 19/4/18 - Inland temperatures are edging towards the high twenties. On the coast the low twenties are pretty early this year. At Ostend on our North Sea coast sun bathers have found their way to the beach.
- Stiffer sentences for cocaine traffickers 19/4/18 - Eighteen members of a drug trafficking gang standing trial in Antwerp face sentences of up to 15 years and fines of 60,000 euros. The gang stands accused of importing 3.5 tons of Colombian cocaine through the port of Antwerp.
- Police shoot man at Aalst railway station 19/4/18 - Police in Aalst shot a member of the public in the railway station last night. The man was wielding a knife and a second weapon. He is believed to have threatened other members of the public as well as police officers. After the shooting he was taken to hospital where he is in a satisfactory condition. Investigators are trying to establish the motives of the man's actions.
- "We want to be the leading carrier in Brussels" In an interview with VRT News the recently-appointed new CEO of Brussels Airlines Christina Förster reaffirmed her airline's commitment to serving the Belgian market.