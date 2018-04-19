Police shoot man at Aalst railway station

19/4/18 - Police in Aalst shot a member of the public in the railway station last night. The man was wielding a knife and a second weapon. He is believed to have threatened other members of the public as well as police officers. After the shooting he was taken to hospital where he is in a satisfactory condition. Investigators are trying to establish the motives of the man's actions.

