Have you taken your precautions?
18/4/18 - The first strong sun of spring brings everybody outside in Ghent. How well prepared are they? Dermatologist Griet Voet says our skin is particularly sensitive after the winter as we haven’t built up much pigment or resistance: ”You are more likely to get sunburnt and have a skin reaction. Very important is sunscreen. Use factor 30 or 50!
"We want to be the leading carrier in Brussels" In an interview with VRT News the recently-appointed new CEO of Brussels Airlines Christina Förster reaffirmed her airline's commitment to serving the Belgian market.
Have you taken your precautions? 18/4/18 - The first strong sun of spring brings everybody outside in Ghent. How well prepared are they? Dermatologist Griet Voet says our skin is particularly sensitive after the winter as we haven't built up much pigment or resistance: "You are more likely to get sunburnt and have a skin reaction. Very important is sunscreen. Use factor 30 or 50!
More reports of social fraud The Social Hotline received almost 8,900 reports of social fraud in 2017. The hotline that was set up in 2016 received around a thousand more reports of social fraud last year than in its first year.
Police officers' assailants get community service Two men that violently assaulted police officers in the Antwerp district of Borgerhout last September have been given community service.
Free training for would-be life guards The Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service VDAB is now offering job-seekers the chance to train as lifeguards. There is a big shortage of lifeguards in swimming pools and ponds used for outdoor swimming.