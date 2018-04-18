Have you taken your precautions?

“We want to be the leading carrier in Brussels”

In an interview with VRT News the recently-appointed new CEO of Brussels Airlines Christina Förster reaffirmed her airline’s commitment to serving the Belgian market.

