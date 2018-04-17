VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More reports of social fraud
The Social Hotline received almost 8,900 reports of social fraud in 2017. The hotline that was set up in 2016 received around a thousand more reports of social fraud last year than in its first year.
- More reports of social fraud The Social Hotline received almost 8,900 reports of social fraud in 2017. The hotline that was set up in 2016 received around a thousand more reports of social fraud last year than in its first year.
- Police officers' assailants get community service Two men that violently assaulted police officers in the Antwerp district of Borgerhout last September have been given community service.
- Free training for would-be life guards The Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service VDAB is now offering job-seekers the chance to train as lifeguards. There is a big shortage of lifeguards in swimming pools and ponds used for outdoor swimming.
- 'Mobile Mondays' to combat congestion 16/4/18 - Flemish local transport company De Lijn has launched 'Mobile Mondays'. Commuters are urged to leave their car at home at least one day a week and use alternatives.
- Digital passport for all schoolchildren 16/4/18 - Starting next year all schoolchildren will possess a digital passport for their entire career. Education minister Crevits doesn't want to stigmatise struggling pupils, but for schools to be aware of approaches that have borne fruit when children do change school.