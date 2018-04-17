More reports of social fraud

The Social Hotline received almost 8,900 reports of social fraud in 2017. The hotline that was set up in 2016 received around a thousand more reports of social fraud last year than in its first year.

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???

More reports of social fraud

The Social Hotline received almost 8,900 reports of social fraud in 2017. The hotline that was set up in 2016 received around a thousand more reports of social fraud last year than in its first year.