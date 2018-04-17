VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Free training for would-be life guards

The Flemish Employment and Vocational Training Service VDAB is now offering job-seekers the chance to train as lifeguards. There is a big shortage of lifeguards in swimming pools and ponds used for outdoor swimming.

This week's video news Tue 17/04/2018 - 16:04
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >