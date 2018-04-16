VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

Digital passport for all schoolchildren

16/4/18 - Starting next year all schoolchildren will possess a digital passport for their entire career. Education minister Crevits doesn’t want to stigmatise struggling pupils, but for schools to be aware of approaches that have borne fruit when children do change school.

This week's video news Mon 16/04/2018 - 15:25
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >