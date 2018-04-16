VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgium screens airline passengers

16/4/18 - Belgium has set up a new service to screen airline passengers. Interior minister Jambon: “When we talk about screening of passenger lists we do this with a view to combating serious organised crime.”

