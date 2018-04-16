VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
VRT

‘Mobile Mondays’ to combat congestion

16/4/18 - Flemish local transport company De Lijn has launched ‘Mobile Mondays’. Commuters are urged to leave their car at home at least one day a week and use alternatives.

This week's video news Mon 16/04/2018 - 15:23
Only in Belgium

This week's video news

< >