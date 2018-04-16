VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
‘Mobile Mondays’ to combat congestion
16/4/18 - Flemish local transport company De Lijn has launched ‘Mobile Mondays’. Commuters are urged to leave their car at home at least one day a week and use alternatives.
This week's video news Mon 16/04/2018 - 15:23
This week's video news
Digital passport for all schoolchildren 16/4/18 - Starting next year all schoolchildren will possess a digital passport for their entire career. Education minister Crevits doesn't want to stigmatise struggling pupils, but for schools to be aware of approaches that have borne fruit when children do change school.
Belgium screens airline passengers 16/4/18 - Belgium has set up a new service to screen airline passengers. Interior minister Jambon: "When we talk about screening of passenger lists we do this with a view to combating serious organised crime."
"Flanders has a unique position for tourists" 15/4/2018 - The tourist industry in Flanders is rebounding after a poor 2016, due to the terrorist attacks. This video first shows some tourists in Brussels who explain what they like about Belgium. Speaking afterwards are Tourism Minister Ben Weyts and Stef Gits of Toerisme Vlaanderen, the umbrella organisation for the Flemish tourism sector.
An emotional reunion of 2 Belgians that escaped the Shoah There was no little emotion when Simon Gronowski and Alice Gerstel met at the Holocauste Museum in the American city of Los Angeles. The childhood friends had both escaped the Shoah and hadn't seen each other for 76 years. During the war Alice's family was able to flee the Nazi occupation of Belgium. However, Simon's family remained and was sent to Dossin Barracks in Mechelen awaiting deportation to Auschwitz. Simon and his family were loaded on to the train, but he was able to jump out a few kilometres outside Mechelen in Boortmeerbeek.