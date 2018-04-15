"Flanders has a unique position for tourists"

VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
15/4/2018 - The tourist industry in Flanders is rebounding after a poor 2016, due to the terrorist attacks. This video first shows some tourists in Brussels who explain what they like about Belgium. Speaking afterwards are Tourism Minister Ben Weyts and Stef Gits of Toerisme Vlaanderen, the umbrella organisation for the Flemish tourism sector. 

