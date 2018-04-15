VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
"Flanders has a unique position for tourists"
15/4/2018 - The tourist industry in Flanders is rebounding after a poor 2016, due to the terrorist attacks. This video first shows some tourists in Brussels who explain what they like about Belgium. Speaking afterwards are Tourism Minister Ben Weyts and Stef Gits of Toerisme Vlaanderen, the umbrella organisation for the Flemish tourism sector.
- "Flanders has a unique position for tourists" 15/4/2018 - The tourist industry in Flanders is rebounding after a poor 2016, due to the terrorist attacks. This video first shows some tourists in Brussels who explain what they like about Belgium. Speaking afterwards are Tourism Minister Ben Weyts and Stef Gits of Toerisme Vlaanderen, the umbrella organisation for the Flemish tourism sector.
- An emotional reunion of 2 Belgians that escaped the Shoah There was no little emotion when Simon Gronowski and Alice Gerstel met at the Holocauste Museum in the American city of Los Angeles. The childhood friends had both escaped the Shoah and hadn't seen each other for 76 years. During the war Alice's family was able to flee the Nazi occupation of Belgium. However, Simon's family remained and was sent to Dossin Barracks in Mechelen awaiting deportation to Auschwitz. Simon and his family were loaded on to the train, but he was able to jump out a few kilometres outside Mechelen in Boortmeerbeek.
- Discover the rich birdlife of the Zwin Nature Reserve The Het Zwin Nature Reserve in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Knokke-Heist is the home to many species of birds. The reserve attacks scientists and ornithologists keen to take a look at wealth of birds within its confines. It is also the perfect place for families and groups of friends to take a relaxing spring walk and enjoy the scenery.
- Bees brought in to help boost the cherry harvest Fruit growers in the south of Limburg Province have decided to give nature a helping hand by drafting in hives of bees to pollinate the flowers on their trees.
- Ghent Mayor suing for libel The Mayor of the East Flemish city of Ghent Daniël Termont (socialist) is demanding 10,000 euro in compensation from the author of the book 'The Illegal Ghelamco Arena' Ignace Van De Walle. Mr Termont believes that he has been wrongly accused of forgery.