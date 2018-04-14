VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Discover the rich birdlife of the Zwin Nature Reserve

The Het Zwin Nature Reserve in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Knokke-Heist is the home to many species of birds. The reserve attacks scientists and ornithologists keen to take a look at wealth of birds within its confines. It is also the perfect place for families and groups of friends to take a relaxing spring walk and enjoy the scenery.

This week's video news Sat 14/04/2018 - 16:30
