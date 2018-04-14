Bees brought in to help boost the cherry harvest

An emotional reunion of 2 Belgians that escaped the Shoah

There was no little emotion when Simon Gronowski and Alice Gerstel met at the Holocauste Museum in the American city of Los Angeles. The childhood friends had both escaped the Shoah and hadn’t seen each other for 76 years. During the war Alice’s family was able to flee the Nazi occupation of Belgium. However, Simon’s family remained and was sent to Dossin Barracks in Mechelen awaiting deportation to Auschwitz. Simon and his family were loaded on to the train, but he was able to jump out a few kilometres outside Mechelen in Boortmeerbeek.

