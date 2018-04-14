VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Bees brought in to help boost the cherry harvest
Fruit growers in the south of Limburg Province have decided to give nature a helping hand by drafting in hives of bees to pollinate the flowers on their trees.
This week's video news Sat 14/04/2018 - 15:56
Only in Belgium
This week's video news
- An emotional reunion of 2 Belgians that escaped the Shoah There was no little emotion when Simon Gronowski and Alice Gerstel met at the Holocauste Museum in the American city of Los Angeles. The childhood friends had both escaped the Shoah and hadn’t seen each other for 76 years. During the war Alice’s family was able to flee the Nazi occupation of Belgium. However, Simon’s family remained and was sent to Dossin Barracks in Mechelen awaiting deportation to Auschwitz. Simon and his family were loaded on to the train, but he was able to jump out a few kilometres outside Mechelen in Boortmeerbeek. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? An emotional reunion of 2 Belgians that escaped the Shoah There was no little emotion when Simon Gronowski and Alice Gerstel met at the Holocauste Museum in the American city of Los Angeles. The childhood friends had both escaped the Shoah and hadn’t seen each other for 76 years. During the war Alice’s family was able to flee the Nazi occupation of Belgium. However, Simon’s family remained and was sent to Dossin Barracks in Mechelen awaiting deportation to Auschwitz. Simon and his family were loaded on to the train, but he was able to jump out a few kilometres outside Mechelen in Boortmeerbeek.
- Discover the rich birdlife of the Zwin Nature Reserve The Het Zwin Nature Reserve in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Knokke-Heist is the home to many species of birds. The reserve attacks scientists and ornithologists keen to take a look at wealth of birds within its confines. It is also the perfect place for families and groups of friends to take a relaxing spring walk and enjoy the scenery. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Discover the rich birdlife of the Zwin Nature Reserve The Het Zwin Nature Reserve in the West Flemish coastal municipality of Knokke-Heist is the home to many species of birds. The reserve attacks scientists and ornithologists keen to take a look at wealth of birds within its confines. It is also the perfect place for families and groups of friends to take a relaxing spring walk and enjoy the scenery.
- Bees brought in to help boost the cherry harvest Fruit growers in the south of Limburg Province have decided to give nature a helping hand by drafting in hives of bees to pollinate the flowers on their trees. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Bees brought in to help boost the cherry harvest Fruit growers in the south of Limburg Province have decided to give nature a helping hand by drafting in hives of bees to pollinate the flowers on their trees.
- Ghent Mayor suing for libel The Mayor of the East Flemish city of Ghent Daniël Termont (socialist) is demanding 10,000 euro in compensation from the author of the book ‘The Illegal Ghelamco Arena' Ignace Van De Walle. Mr Termont believes that he has been wrongly accused of forgery. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Ghent Mayor suing for libel The Mayor of the East Flemish city of Ghent Daniël Termont (socialist) is demanding 10,000 euro in compensation from the author of the book ‘The Illegal Ghelamco Arena' Ignace Van De Walle. Mr Termont believes that he has been wrongly accused of forgery.
- Fallow deer granted a reprieve It has been decided that the 15 fallow deer that escaped into the wild in the Limburg municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren won’t be shot after all. VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod??? Fallow deer granted a reprieve It has been decided that the 15 fallow deer that escaped into the wild in the Limburg municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren won’t be shot after all.