The Mayor of the East Flemish city of Ghent Daniël Termont (socialist) is demanding 10,000 euro in compensation from the author of the book ‘The Illegal Ghelamco Arena' Ignace Van De Walle. Mr Termont believes that he has been wrongly accused of forgery.

Ghent Mayor suing for libel

