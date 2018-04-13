VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
More Belgians injured on the ski slopes
The number of skiing accidents involving Belgians in the Alps during the Easter vacation is up 5% on last year. The abundance of snow meant that it was busier than usual on the slopes and as a result there were more accidents.
This week's video news Fri 13/04/2018 - 15:44
- Ghent Mayor suing for libel The Mayor of the East Flemish city of Ghent Daniël Termont (socialist) is demanding 10,000 euro in compensation from the author of the book 'The Illegal Ghelamco Arena' Ignace Van De Walle. Mr Termont believes that he has been wrongly accused of forgery.
- Fallow deer granted a reprieve It has been decided that the 15 fallow deer that escaped into the wild in the Limburg municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren won't be shot after all.
- More Belgians injured on the ski slopes The number of skiing accidents involving Belgians in the Alps during the Easter vacation is up 5% on last year. The abundance of snow meant that it was busier than usual on the slopes and as a result there were more accidents.
- Thousands of bikes abandoned in Flemish student towns 12/4/18 - Countless bikes are being abandoned and the city authorities are struggling to reunite the bikes with their owner.
- Belgian UN mission chief: "Are Malian youngsters our enemy?" 12/4/18 - Belgium's General Jean-Pol Deconinck is the current commander of the UN mission in northern Mali. The UN is deployed against terrorist outlaws. Gen Deconinck tells VRT News that the situation has deteriorated markedly since the start of the mission in 2013.