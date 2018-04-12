VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Belgian UN mission chief: “Are Malian youngsters our enemy?”

12/4/18 - Belgium’s General Jean-Pol Deconinck is the current commander of the UN mission in northern Mali. The UN is deployed against terrorist outlaws. Gen Deconinck tells VRT News that the situation has deteriorated markedly since the start of the mission in 2013.

