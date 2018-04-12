VRT ???media.video.type.mz_vod???
Two years for bomb belt hoaxer

12/4/18 - A man who walked into the City 2 shopping mall in downtown brussels with a fake bomb belt has been sentenced to two years in jail. He will also have to pay the police 7,000 euros in compensation.

